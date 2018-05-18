“There was nobody to help us”: Oppression by the Government of Sudan and Food Shortages in Blue Nile, Sudan - HART visit to Blue Nile, January 2018

Overview

The Sudanese people have experienced near-constant conflict and instability over six decades of independence. In Darfur, Southern Kordofan and Blue Nile, the Government of Sudan (GoS) has targeted civilians with aerial bombardment, missile attacks and ground offensives.

These assaults are directed at schools, churches, mosques and marketplaces – targeting indigenous Africans, moderate Muslims, Christians and traditional believers. The attacks they suffer are largely unreported and aid organisations are restricted from working there leaving the people neglected and without aid or advocacy. A ceasefire was agreed last year. Despite general cessation of aerial bombardment, we heard of continuing overflying by GoS aircraft causing fear, panic, disruption of activities and displacement of civilians.

Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) visited Blue Nile in January 2018 meeting community leaders, activists and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Acute shortages of food and no access to healthcare or education are resulting in overwhelming manmade need and suffering.

Two main issues emerged through our discussions: