Thematic brief: Supporting IDPs Post Return - October 2021

KEY MESSAGES FOR POLICY AND PROGRAMMING

Actors should support returnees to re-establish their livelihoods post return, as their physical return and re-access to land does not solve all displacement-linked vulnerabilities.

Actors need to pay particular attention to conflict resolution and security in return areas security is not only a precondition for returns, but also essential for the sustainability of returns.

Actors need to prioritize the provision of sanitation and water in areas of return, as water is a basic livelihood resource and a challenge specifically for returnees. This is of particular relevance as water can also act as a conflict driver.