Thematic brief: Supporting IDPs Post Return - October 2021
KEY MESSAGES FOR POLICY AND PROGRAMMING
Actors should support returnees to re-establish their livelihoods post return, as their physical return and re-access to land does not solve all displacement-linked vulnerabilities.
Actors need to pay particular attention to conflict resolution and security in return areas security is not only a precondition for returns, but also essential for the sustainability of returns.
Actors need to prioritize the provision of sanitation and water in areas of return, as water is a basic livelihood resource and a challenge specifically for returnees. This is of particular relevance as water can also act as a conflict driver.
Actors should adopt an area-specific approach when designing programming to tailor support and address specific vulnerabilities of returnees living in different areas.