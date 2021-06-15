Terms of Reference: West Darfur (El Geneina and Kreinik) SEA Risk Assessment

Introduction:

Joint SEA risk assessments should be conducted as early as possible both in rapid or slow onset emergencies, to ensure that all special measures for Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) are informed by context, and to provide adequate guidance on integrating/mainstreaming PSEA measures within the humanitarian response. These sentiments are echoed in a recent interagency assessment conducted in 51 gathering sites in/around El Geneina town and in Al Jabel Area (16 sections) in West Darfur. A key recommendation from both assessments was for the humanitarian community to set up or enhance any existing state level PSEA mechanism, which would enable affected populations to report all Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) allegations/concerns perpetrated by humanitarian workers against persons of concern. In both assessments, some protection related findings were that:

• Protection is a key concern throughout the gathering sites. The interagency assessment report recommended that follow up in-depth protection needs assessments are conducted as a matter of urgency, to inform an immediate protective response

• Some gathering sites have reported high cases of GBV that need immediate response

• GBV incidents were reported in several IDP gathering sites. Based on the population and need ranking (Annexes), Its occurrence ranges between medium to high in all the assessed gathering points.

• Lack of safety and security for women and girls at all gathering sites might expose them to GBV risks.

• Limited access to or availability of basic services remains a key challenge as seen in the assessment report: “ West Darfur hosts about 305,952 IDPs in need of assistance, some of whom have lived in camps for over ten years (2021 HNO). Due to humanitarian funding constraints, the quality of basic services provided to IDPs in camps has deteriorated, and some humanitarian partners have had to scale down operations in the camps.”