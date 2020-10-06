Technical assistance and capacity-building to further improve human rights in the Sudan (A/HRC/45/L.40)

The Human Rights Council,

Guided by the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations,

Recalling the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and other relevant international human rights instruments,

Recalling also General Assembly resolution 60/251 of 15 March 2006 and Human Rights Council resolutions 5/1 and 5/2 of 18 June 2007,

Recalling further Human Rights Council resolutions 39/22 of 28 September 2018 and 42/35 of 27 September 2019,

Emphasizing that States have the primary responsibility for the promotion and protection of all human rights,

Acknowledging that the situation of human rights in the Sudan has significantly improved and is on track to improve further, while technical assistance and capacity-building will nevertheless continue to be needed,

Mindful of the exemplary, non-violent and inspiring popular uprising of the Sudanese people, in particular the wide participation of women and youth, calling for freedom, peace and justice, which led to a fundamental change in the political situation in the Sudan,

Welcoming the positive steps taken by the Transitional Government of the Sudan in introducing legal reforms, rebuilding and developing the legal and justice system and ensuring the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law, and the commitment of the Sudan, reflected in its constitutional document, to respect and protect human rights and all basic freedoms,