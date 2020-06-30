Talks between Sudan peace parties achieve progress in Khartoum

June 29, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Talks between the government, a delegation of armed groups achieved progress on several sticky issues in the peace process but no agreement has been reached on the seats of peace groups in the legislative assembly.

In a bid to break the deadlock on the power-sharing issues at the national and regional issues, the South Sudanese mediation moved to Khartoum with a delegation representing the armed groups in Darfur and the SPLM-N Agar.

Multiple sources told Sudan Tribune that the parties agreed to extend the transitional period to four years instead of three years and two months. The armed groups had asked that the transition would begin from the date of the signing of a peace agreement and last for four years.

On the Sovereign Council, the government has agreed to allocate the armed group three seats. Initially, it had offered two while the rebel groups asked for four.

For the national transitional government, the armed groups will get four ministries to be divided among them.

At the regional level, the SPLM-N Agar had already agreed during the talks about the attribution and its share in the institutions of the regional institutions based on the peace agreement of 2005.

The disagreement was only on the title of the institutions. So it was agreed in Khartoum that the peace agreement guarantees the self-rule within a united Sudan for the Bule Nile and South Kordofan states to protect them from the imposition of any religious legislation imposed by the central government.

Talks on the transitional parliament require the involvement of the FFC groups but also when an agreement has been reached the share of the armed groups should be divided between the SRF and the SLM-MM groups.

It is worth noting that Minnawi group is no longer part of the SRF alliance.

The parties also agreed to allow the leaders of the armed movements who participate in the transitional government to run for parliament or president in the general elections that will take place at the end of the transitional period.

The members of the transitional government are not entitled to run for election, in line with the transitional constitution.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Transitional Sovereign Council chaired Monday the Higher Peace Commission meeting, with the participation of all its members including Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Speaking after the meeting Peace Commissioner Suleiman al-Dabailo said that the meeting fully agreed on five points proposed by the mediation and the delegation of the armed groups who are Khartoum.

He added that a joint committee including the negotiators and the FFC was formed to negotiate an agreement with the armed groups on the sixth point.

He further stressed that what was agreed represents a big push towards a peace agreement.

(ST)