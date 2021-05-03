TİKA's Erenler Sofrası is in Sudan

As part of the Ramadan activities, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided 20 tonnes of food aid to 1000 Eritreans who have taken shelter at the camp in Eastern Sudan.

The Ramadan food aid program now continues in Sudan, which has been carried out by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) under the name “Erenler Sofrası” since the year 2021 was declared as the Year of Yunus Emre, Ahi Evran and Haji Bektash Veli who are the spiritual legacies of Anatolia.

In his statement, TİKA’s Khartoum Coordinator Bilal Özden said that in order to slightly relieve the burden of refugees in Sudan, which is facing financial difficulties, they delivered a part of the Ramadan food aid to the Khashm el-Girba camp in the state of Kassala, where Eritrean refugees have taken shelter, in cooperation with relief organizations such as Ethar and WeDCO. Having expressed that they have delivered food packages of 20 kilograms to 1000 Eritrean refugees, Özden said: "As TİKA, we provided 34 tonnes of food aid to refugee camps last year. In addition to this, we are also planning to carry out various projects at the refugee camps in 2021 in areas such as education, health and infrastructure."

Since the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey declared 2021 as the Year of Yunus Emre and Turkish Language, the Year of Haji Bektash Veli and the Year of Ahi Evran, TİKA has planned Ramadan social solidarity projects under the name "Erenler Sofrası", which are being carried out in 87 countries. According to the numbers provided by international organizations, Sudan hosts more than 1 million refugees coming mostly from Eritrea, as well as Yemen, Syria, Chad and South Sudan.