Switzerland provides CHF 1 million to help flood-stricken Sudan

The state secretary of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Krystyna Marty, received the foreign minister of Sudan, Omer Gamareldin Ismail, in Bern on Friday. Various topics were discussed at the meeting, which was also attended by the director general of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Patricia Danzi, and other federal administration officials. Swiss Humanitarian Aid announced at the meeting that it was allocating CHF 1 million to assist Sudan, which has recently been hit by devastating floods.

Mr Ismail's visit took place on Friday morning at the Federal Palace. This was his second visit to Bern in the last two weeks. At the meeting, Ms Marty welcomed the signing of the Juba peace agreement of 3 October, affirmed Switzerland's support for the political transition process under way in Sudan, and discussed possible future cooperation in the areas of development cooperation and humanitarian aid, peace policy and migration.

Regarding the country's economic situation, she welcomed Sudan's efforts to introduce reforms aimed at finding a solution to its debt, as well as the authorities' ambitions to resume relations with the international financial institutions to this end.

As an immediate response to bring assistance to the civilian population hit by the recent devastating floods, Swiss Humanitarian Aid announced an additional contribution of CHF 1 million to the Sudan Humanitarian Fund, a pooled fund managed by the United Nations which provides funding for emergency operations. In addition, two specialists from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit have been deployed to the region to provide assistance in the area of water and sanitation. The East African country was hit by devastating floods in September which left dozens dead in their wake.

The SDC has been active on the ground in Sudan since 1994. Prior to this disaster, it had an annual budget of CHF 9.3 million (2020) for its activities in Sudan. This new contribution brings the total amount to CHF 10.3 million.

Address for enquiries:

FDFA Communication

Federal Palace West Wing

CH-3003 Bern, Switzerland

Tel.: +41 58 462 31 53

E-mail: kommunikation@eda.admin.ch

Twitter: @SwissMFA