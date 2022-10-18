Sweden and UNFPA Sudan sign US$3.2 million additional contribution agreement

Khartoum, 18 October 2022 – The Embassy of Sweden and the United Nations Population Fund signed a 35.6 million Swedish kronor (US$3.2 million) contribution agreement for strategic interventions on ending preventable maternal deaths, ending unmet needs for family planning and ending gender-based violence and harmful practices including child marriage and female genital mutilation in Sudan. The contribution extends this five-year key partnership into 2023, with Sweden's total contribution amounting to 165 million Swedish kronor (US$14.9 million).

“Sweden is a key supporter of UNFPA’s mandate. Our partnership has evolved and strengthened over the past five years. We welcome this renewed commitment and remain grateful for Sweden’s strong and unwavering support to the women and girls in Sudan.” Mohammed Lemine, UNFPA Representative in Sudan.

“We are pleased to continue our support to Sudanese women and girls through our partner UNFPA. With the additional fund of 35.6 million Swedish kronor, UNFPA can further scale up the work to promote gender equality and reproductive rights as well as reduce child and maternal mortality in Sudan. Sweden values its strong partnership with UNFPA on these issues and we look forward to continued close cooperation.” H.E Ms. Signe Burgstaller, Ambassador of Sweden in Sudan.

Sweden’s valuable and flexible support to UNFPA in 2021 had greatly contributed to the achievement of key results on reproductive health and rights and women empowerment in Sudan. 794 midwives were trained to deliver reproductive health care and provided with equipment and supplies to ensure safe births. 8,900 women and girls benefited from life-saving medical supplies and equipment provided to 108 Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care facilities, while 495 obstetric cases were referred to advanced health facilities through 122 community-based obstetric referral mechanisms. Crucially, the availability of contraceptives, relatively improved capacity for service delivery and larger awareness resulted in a 22% increased uptake of contraceptives from 194,000 in 2019 to nearly 250,000 in 2021.

Furthermore, 615 marginalised women and girls and 114 adolescents and youth participated in life skills programs that built their health, social and economic assets. 68,837 women and girls were provided with dignity kits, while 41,608 persons were reached with gender-based violence awareness raising interventions and 13 Women Centers were rehabilitated. Meanwhile, 867 service providers and 308 law enforcement personnel were trained on survivor-centred approaches to working with gender-based violence survivors. In addition, UNFPA published Voices from Sudan 2020, the first nation-wide qualitative assessment of gender-based violence in Sudan. UNFPA also increased investments in the Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse by resuming active co-leadership of the network in Sudan and training 164 personnel from UNFPA and civil society partners.

With the additional funds from Sweden, UNFPA aims to consolidate and scale up the results achieved so far and enhance efforts towards the advancement of gender equality, empowerment of women and youth and promotion of reproductive health and rights in Sudan, including for the most vulnerable and marginalized women, adolescents and youth