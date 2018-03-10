Suspected cholera claims two more lives in Central Darfur

The spectre of ‘acute watery diarrhoea’ – suspected to be cholera – continues to hang over the villages of Nierteti and the western parts of Jebel Marra in Central Darfur. Two more people have died.

Fresh reports to reach Radio Dabanga on Thursday say that two people died and 12 others were infected.

A voluntary work activist told Radio Dabanga that two people died and four others were infected in the medical isolation centre of Kuweila on Thursday.

He explained that the total number of cases held at the centre was 20.

The isolation centre of Mara received six new cases, making the number of cases held nine until Thursday.

The activist said the isolation centre of Nierteti recorded one new case and so did the isolation centre of Korifal, pointing out that the total number of cases held at both centres was seven until Thursday.

According to cases reported to this station, the death toll in Nierteti this year now amounts to at least 22: 18 people were reported to have died from acute watery diarrhoea in Nierteti in February, and four people in this month so far.

‘Acute watery diarrhoea’ is the term the Sudanese authorities and several international organisations use for the disease of which the spread turned into epidemic proportions last year. Using WHO pathology standards, Doctors and epidemiologists at the time independently confirmed the cases of ‘diarrhoea’ to be cholera.