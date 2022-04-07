Supporting sustainable, equitable access to water in Port Sudan

UNOPS is working with UKAid to provide around 40,000 people with access to safe drinking water.

Port Sudan is Sudan's gateway to global trade, with most of the country's exports passing through it.

But access to sufficient and safe drinking water, as well as access to adequate sanitation facilities, remains a major public health concern in the city. The current water and sanitation crisis also affects the city's growth and business opportunities – opportunities that could help alleviate poverty.

Using nearly $6.2 million in funding from UKAid, UNOPS will construct new water infrastructure to increase access to piped water for peri-urban areas of the city. This will include laying more than 16,000 kilometres of water mains and installing water treatment facilities, among other activities.

"After successfully implementing urban water projects in two states in Darfur, we look forward to ensuring access to safe drinking water for 40,000 residents in Port Sudan." Worknesh Mekonnen Gonet - Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Ethiopia

UNOPS will also provide training to the Red Sea Water Corporation – the public utility responsible for providing water to Port Sudan – on efficiently and effectively managing, operating and maintaining the newly built water infrastructure.

“Access to clean, affordable water is critical for health and nutrition and means that low-income households in Port Sudan will have more to spend on food, education and other basic needs," said Louise Walker, United Kingdom Development Director in Sudan.

"UKAid’s work in Port Sudan will build on our longstanding partnership with UNOPS in Darfur where we provided access to clean water to over 350,000 people in Elfashir and Zalingei,” she added.