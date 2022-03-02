Summary Paper: Consultations on a Political Process for Sudan: An iclusive intra-Sudanese process on the way forward for democracy and peace [EN/AR]

STATEMENT ON THE RELEASE OF UNITAMS SUMMARY REPORT ON ITS CONSULTATIONS FOR A POLITICAL PROCESS FOR SUDAN

In 2019, the victory of the Sudanese revolution and its slogans of freedom, peace and justice provided a unique and inspiring example for the world over. It was the unprecedented courage of the Sudanese youth, women and men in their continuous struggle to liberate from dictatorship, which opened the door to a new future in Sudan, in which the problems of the past would be addressed, and the Sudanese state would be rebuilt on the foundations of civility and democracy that its people aspire to. The United Nations was committed from the first moment to go hand in hand with the people of Sudan on this journey, and to provide all possible support and assistance in the journey of democratization, reform and reconstruction that the Sudanese people aspire to in the transitional period that followed the victory of the revolution.

Accordingly, on 3 June 2020, and in response to the direct request of the civilian-led transitional Government of Sudan, the United Nations Security Council adopted resolution 2524 (2020), established the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), a special political mission to provide support to Sudan during its political transition to democratic rule.

The military coup of 25 October 2021 constituted a significant setback in realizing the goals to be achieved during the transitional period in Sudan. However, we remain hopeful that the Sudanese people will be able to restore the path of transition towards civil and democratic transformation, benefiting from the experiences of the past and focusing on the promises of the future.

On 8 January 2022, following the resignation of Prime Minister Hamdok after various unsuccessful domestic initiatives to restore the constitutional order, UNITAMS launched a political process that started with initial consultations with a wide range of Sudanese stakeholders to address the current political impasse and develop a path towards democracy and peace. The report that we present today represents a summary of the opinions and areas of convergence and divergence heard by the mission during 110 consultation meetings with over 800 participants – one third of them women – from various parts of Sudan, as well as those contained in over 80 written submissions. This report will help in formulating and designing the next stage of the process in order to break the current political impasse. Such an outcome can only be Sudanese-made and Sudanese-owned in order to succeed.

Although this report may disappoint those who expected a solution from the UN, the objective of this process remains to support a Sudanese solution towards emerging from the current political crisis towards realizing the goals of their revolution. However, a prominent outcome of the report is that despite variances in opinions, there were several areas of consensus. Most consultees identified similar points of concern emerging from the recent past. We identified areas of consensus and divergences between the different interlocutors we have consulted. These reflect the views of Sudanese participants. The UN has no position on these views and opinions, but they will assist through the next stages of the political process.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting a civilian-led democratic government as the ultimate objective of the transitional period in Sudan, as per its mandate. We are likewise guided by the principles of the Organization, including respect for human rights and the centrality of women and youth participation in a political process.

In “Our Common Agenda” Report of September 2021, Secretary-General António Guterres affirmed the unequivocal commitment of the United Nations “to promote respect for democracy and human rights, and to enhance democratic governance and the rule of law by strengthening transparent and accountable governance and independent judicial institutions.” This puts the aspirations that the Sudanese people wish to achieve at the heart of the future global agenda. I assure the Sudanese that they will not walk alone. We will be working side-by-side with our international and regional partners - particularly the African Union and IGAD - in the coming phase, to push the political process forward with the participation of all Sudanese actors in order to restore the path of civil and democratic transformation in Sudan. Satisfying the aspirations of Sudan’s people and realizing the slogans of their 2019 revolution are our ultimate objectives.

