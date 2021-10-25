Sudan's rulers must protect civilians, keep commitments to allow humanitarian aid to reach millions of people affected by war

Statement by Will Carter, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Sudan Country Director:

“Changes in Sudan’s political leadership should not change commendable policy commitments to protect civilians and ensure aid organisations can still assist people left vulnerable by decades of conflict. Too much is at stake for more than 13 million people in Sudan who need humanitarian aid.”

“Sudan’s leaders have a collective opportunity and responsibility to break from a difficult past and urgently remove all barriers to delivering timely humanitarian assistance.”

“We appeal to the international community not to abandon Sudan’s people in this hour of need. Almost a third of the people in Sudan require humanitarian aid to survive. Yet, the UN-led humanitarian response plan for 2021 is only a quarter funded.”

The humanitarian appeal for Sudan was the fourth largest in the world, behind Syria, Yemen and DRC, according to the UN Global Humanitarian Overview for 2021.

More than 418,000 people have been newly displaced by armed conflict in Sudan this year alone, adding to more than three million people internally displaced in the past two decades.

Sudan generously hosts over a million refugees from South Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia and many other countries.

NRC returned to Sudan in 2020. So far in 2021, NRC has assisted more than 110,000 people affected by conflict and displacement around the country, providing multipurpose cash, shelter, education, clean water, and other community-facing services.

