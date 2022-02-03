Sudanese stakeholders continue to offer perspective on overcoming current political crisis during fourth week of un-facilitated consultations for a political process for Sudan [EN/AR]

More than 20 groups representing various civil society, women’s rights organizations, political parties, academics, and national experts engaged in sessions of the UNITAMS-facilitated consultations for a political process in Sudan during its fourth week.

This past week, SRSG Perthes and UNITAMS teams conducted consultation sessions with groups such as the Popular Congress Party; a group of academics; the Forces of Freedom and Change (Charter Group); Sudanese Business Federation;; Unified Unionist Party; Allia​nce of Civil Society Organisations; Group of People’s Hope; an Initiative of Journalists & Writers; the December 2018 Martyrs Families Organization; a group of Eastern Sudan Political Parties; the Women of the FFC; Middle Trend for Change; Tamazoj; a group of young women activists; Ebaa Organization for Development; a group of gender and academic experts; Juba Peace Agreement East Track signatories and Beja political parties from East Sudan; Free Unity of Sudanese Forum; a group of Veterans and War Victims; Sudanese Revolutionary Free Youth Gathering; women’s groups from South, North and West of Kordofan; Binaa al Sudan Party; and the National Democratic Movement Party.

“The UN-facilitated consultations process seeks to hear what Sudanese stakeholders believe is critical to overcome the current political impasse. Not the other way around,” said SRSG Volker Perthes while emphasizing that the UN does not have a premade solution to offer in this Sudanese-owned process.

UNITAMS continues to receive requests to hold consultation sessions from a variety of groups. We make every effort to respond to those requests and engage further Sudanese stakeholders.