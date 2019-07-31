31 Jul 2019

Sudanese school children are not a target

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original

Save the Children is deeply saddened by the fatal shootings that led to the deaths of at least five schoolchildren in El Obeid, North Kordofan, Sudan, and the injuries of many more. The children were protesting the beginning of the school year amid the political uncertainty in Sudan.

Schoolchildren should not be a target and we call on the government to invest in safe spaces to protect them. We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and communities of those affected.

Save the Children Sudan Country Director Adil Al Mahi said:

“Countless young lives have been cut short or shattered by this violence. We strongly condemn attacks on children.

We appeal to all parties to exercise maximum restraint and ensure all children are protected in adherence to international human rights law. We urge the government to investigate these attacks, ensure perpetrators are brought to justice and that injured children have access to support so they can make a full recovery."

Save the Children will continue working with the government and other parties to ensure every Sudanese child survives, learns and is protected from all forms of violence.

