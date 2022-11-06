Sudanese government praises Qatar Charity's relief interventions

Qatar Charity teams carried out two relief interventions in Sudan, in cooperation with its international partners, which received governmental and local praise, as it dispatched a new convoy of food aid to relieve the displaced because of recent events in the Blue Nile region and implemented a project to respond to the floods of the Nile River with non-food items in the River Nile State.

The new convoy was run in cooperation with Save the Children.

The food aid provided by Qatar Charity to those affected by the events in the Blue Nile region has reached (214) tons of food so far, while the other project was implemented with funding from (START FUND) in cooperation with the British organization )Save the Children(, which included a series of Specific interventions in the areas of shelter, water and environmental sanitation with the maximum period of floods in the flooded areas of the River Nile State.

great help

Sudanese government officials praised the continuous responses of Qatar Charity to help the displaced and provide them with the necessary food aid. At the inauguration of the convoy destined to address the humanitarian repercussions of the events of the Blue Nile at the headquarters of Qatar Charity in Khartoum, Minister of Social Development Ahmed Adam Bakheet expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian efforts of the State of Qatar and Qatar Charity.

He added that Qatar has, over the years, been in the first row with the Sudanese people in addressing all conflicts and disasters, and we thank them for this deed. He pointed out that their interest in preparing for the World Cup did not distract them from attending in dealing with disasters and crises in Sudan.

On his part, Dr. Najm El-Din Moussa, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, expressed his appreciation for the Qatari assistance to address the critical humanitarian situation in the Blue Nile and praised the efforts of Qatar Charity and the Child Welfare Organization for their great stand in addressing the humanitarian crises in the country.

health interventions

Mujtaba Ibrahim, the coordinator of the administrative committees for services in the affected areas, said that Qatar Charity's intervention was, since the beginning of the disaster, by providing food urgently to those affected who were in dire need, and then it continued to support it through the Nile River Flood Response Project with non-food items in the areas of shelter, water, and sanitation. He pointed out that Qatar Charity, in cooperation with (save the children), implemented a series of campaigns to combat disease.