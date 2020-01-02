Sudanese government delegations visit Darfur states after tribal clashes

January 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Senior Sudanese officials travelled to West and North Darfur states to inspect the security situation and vowed to bring culprits to justice after the tribal clashes in El Geneina.

Over 41 people were killed as a result of tribal fighting between the Arab tribes and Massalit after the murder of a member of the Arab groups in El-Geneina after a scuffle near Crendingue camp for displaced Massalit tribe.

Also, the tribal violence comes as Darfur Arab groups, which were used by the former regime to quell the insurgency in the region, say they are targeted after the revolution by the tribes that had backed the rebellion from the Fur, Massalit and Zaghawa.

The leading member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok Wednesday were in El-Geneina to meet the tribal leaders and security officials.

After their arrival in El Geneina, Hamdok met a delegation from the Massalit tribe who handed him a complaint letter about the attacks carried out by the Arab tribes.

Following what, the delegation moved to the city as the Massalit held a sit-in on the road demanding to meet the prime minister.

The official Sudan News Agency did not refer to the protest but reported that the IDPs and Resistance Committees met the prime minister and urged the government to collect weapons and to restore the state authority and the rule of law.

The memorandum, according to SUNA, stressed that the attacks were not tribal.

"A group of criminals and outlaws took advantage of the situation and assaulted innocent people in their residences," said the memo, stressing they are the only beneficiary from these events without elaborating.

For his part, Hemetti during a meeting at the 15th military base in El-Geneina with the Massalit tribal leaders pledged to investigate the violence and bring the culprits to justice.

In a related development, the government dispatched a delegation including two members of the Sovereign Council Aicha Musa and Siddiq Tawer and the minister of Labour and Social Development Lina al-Sheikh to El-Fasher to meet tribal leaders North Darfur.

In press statements following the meeting, al-Tijani Mohamed Salih, the reporter of the Executive Office of the Native Administration in North Darfur State, told reporters that the government delegation had briefed them about El-Geneina events.

He added that they would visit the capital of West Darfur state "to put off the fire of sedition".

He noted that the situation is stable in North Darfur State but they need to visit also areas bordering the El-Geneina, such as Kabkabiya, a stronghold of Arab militias, "to calm the situation down," as he said.

(ST)