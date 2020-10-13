Sudan: WHO and Qatar strengthen weakened health system amid COVID-19 crisis

WHO recently received a generous donation of USD 1 million from the Qatar Fund for Development to support its ongoing work in Sudan.

The agreement is part of a larger, joint project that brings together the Qatari Red Crescent and Qatar Charity to support vulnerable populations in Sudan, in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Health and WHO.

Sudan’s health system suffers from years of underfunding, lack of staff, human resources, medicines, materials, equipment and medical supplies. Recent flooding in Sudan has also led to an increased risk of vector- and water-borne diseases, requiring strengthened disease surveillance and coordination. COVID-19 has also created additional challenges for the health system.

As part of the project, WHO will build the capacity of the health workforce to respond to emergencies. WHO will also establish and equip a reference laboratory in White Nile State for more effective diagnosis and response to disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.

The project will strengthen federal coordination of emergency operation centres and emergency standard operating procedures as well strengthen the capacity of the health workforce at all levels.

The project will also address the main pillars of emergency preparedness by strengthening: surveillance and lab capacity, infection prevention and control, isolation, case management capacity, and rapid response teams.

WHO thanks all donors and partners who have contributed to the Strategic Preparedness and Response Fund to combat COVID-19. A special appreciation goes to Member States and other contributors who provided flexible funds, making it possible for WHO to deliver a coherent, strategic and broad response.