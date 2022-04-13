Sudan: White Nile State Profile (Updated March 2022)

Background

White Nile State is situated in the southern part of Sudan. There are nine localities: Ad Douiem, Al Gutaina, Kosti,

Rabak,Al Jabalien Tendulti, Um Remta, Alsalaam, Guli, the state has a population of about 1.7 million people based on the latest census of 2010, about 1,730588 people. White Nile hosts one of the larger refugee populations in the country, with over 275,500 refugees living within the state

Humanitarian overview

Flooding and protracted displacement are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in White Nile State. The state hosts the largest South Sudanese refugee population in the country.