Sudan

Sudan: White Nile State Profile (Updated March 2022)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Background

White Nile State is situated in the southern part of Sudan. There are nine localities: Ad Douiem, Al Gutaina, Kosti,
Rabak,Al Jabalien Tendulti, Um Remta, Alsalaam, Guli, the state has a population of about 1.7 million people based on the latest census of 2010, about 1,730588 people. White Nile hosts one of the larger refugee populations in the country, with over 275,500 refugees living within the state

Humanitarian overview

Flooding and protracted displacement are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in White Nile State. The state hosts the largest South Sudanese refugee population in the country.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content