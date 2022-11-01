SUDAN: WFP Welcomes SEK 26 million from the Swedish Government to support the PostHarvest Loss (PHL) Programme [EN/AR]

Khartoum – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Sudan has welcomed a contribution of SEK 26 million (US$ 2.3 Million) from the Swedish Government in support of WFP’s Post-Harvest Loss (PHL) Programme, which will be integrated with the Productive Safety Net (PSN), (a programme that received funding from the Swedish Government in 2019-2022). These funds will support advancing the capacity of over 34,000 smallholder farmers across the country through training on post-harvest handling methods and the use of hermetic storage equipment to increase food availability at the household level.

“In a year where more than a third of Sudanese people face various forms of food insecurity, any loss or waste in the food system is simply unacceptable. The contribution by the Swedish Government will go a long way in ensuring we are able to improve food security, reduce postharvest loss and help preserve greater quantity and better-quality food to meet the needs of the people of Sudan,” said Eddie Rowe, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in Sudan.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, over 30 percent of food — the equivalent of approximately US$4 billion — is lost annually in sub-Saharan Africa because of poor harvesting. Thanks to support from donors and partners, WFP is supporting smallholder farmers to acquire skills and knowledge on how to safely process and store their produce post-harvest. This includes equipping them with simple but effective hermetic storage equipment, and in collaboration with IFAD, providing them with fortified seeds to enhance production and promote market access. Since the start of the programme, participating farmers have been able to reduce post-harvest losses by up to 98%.

“We are pleased to continue our support to Sudanese smallholder farmers through our partner WFP. With the additional funds of 26 million Swedish kronor, WFP can further scale up the work to reduce Post Harvest Losses and increase food security in Sudan. Sweden values its strong partnership with WFP on these issues and we look forward to continued close cooperation.” H.E Ms. Signe Burgstaller, Ambassador of Sweden in Sudan.

The contribution from the Swedish government will be used to scale up ongoing training for farmers on preventing post-harvest losses, purchasing, and distributing an additional 104,550 hermetic bags and 17,425 manuals, and building warehouses in communities through the Productive Safety Nets (PSN) modality.

