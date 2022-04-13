Sudan: West Darfur State Profile (Updated March 2022)

Background

West Darfur is in the western part of Sudan, bordering Chad. Conflict between Government forces and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM)—the primary source of internal displacement of civilians—ceased in 2010 with the signing of a peace agreement with the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA), Liberation and Reform (LRM) faction and with the expulsion of JEM from Jebel Moon mountains. Forces of armed movements that signed the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement (JPA) are present across the state. There are on-going violent clashes between tribal communities since 2019 to date. More work is required on rule of law, inter-communal reconciliation, local conflict resolution mechanisms and peaceful co-existence of ethnic groups.

Humanitarian overview

Inter-communal fighting, protracted displacement, food insecurity, climate related hazards (floods, dry spells) and inadequate access to basic social services are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in West Darfur. Increased sub-national conflict in Ag Geneina, Jebel Moon and Kereneik localities since 2021 has led to the primary and secondary displacement of an estimated 250,000 people across the state.