Sudan: West Darfur Flash Update, No. 5, August 11 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Clashes initially erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. On 3 April 2021, inter-communal conflict escalated in the Hai Eljabal area of Ag Geneina town, resulting in additional displacement. In its July 8 update, IOM estimated a total number of 105,099 individuals seeking shelter in Ag Geneina and its surrounding villages. 1 On August 6, Ag Geneina locality was affected by flash flooding due to heavy rains, which, in turn, has impacted many of the IDP gathering sites. UNFPA is currently supporting operations in 17 out of the 97 IDP gathering sites in and around Ag Geneina town.

UNFPA estimates that among the 105,099 internally displaced population, around 25,224 are women of reproductive age (15-49 y/o); 2,512 women are currently pregnant and in need of access to essential sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services including basic and comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care (B/CEmONC) services; and 837 births are expected in the coming 3 months. Furthermore, it is estimated that around 50 people may be living with HIV, 1,536 adults may seek treatment for STIs, and 504 survivors of sexual violence may seek medical care