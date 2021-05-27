Sudan: West Darfur Emergency Situation Report No. 04 As of 27 May 2021

This report is produced by OCHA Sudan in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by OCHA Sudan and covers the period from 12 to 27 May 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

151,300 people in and around Ag Geneina remain displaced, who do not feel safe to return.

Once the security is addressed, shelter rehabilitation and access to basic services in IDP camps are the next issues for people to return.

The top needs of the IDPs are food, non-food items, water, shelter, protection, health, and education.

The security situation in Ag Geneina town is calm but remains tense and unpredictable.

Five people were killed and another eight injured on 18 May, following clashes in Geilo village, 37 km from Ag Geneina, near the Chadian border.

Humanitarian organisations continue to scale up operations. As of 25 May, 124,900 people have been assisted.

About US$65 million is needed to further scale up and sustain the ongoing response to the urgent lifesaving needs of the IDPs in West Darfur.

124,900 People reached

151,300 Internally displaced people (January - April 2021)

65,000 Newly displaced people in 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The security situation in and around Ag Geneina remains tense and unpredictable. No fighting has been reported in the past six weeks in the town. The displaced people remain predominantly in unsanitary and crowded gathering points although the situation is improving as people return. Humanitarian operations continue to scale up with the majority of displaced people in and around Ag Geneina town having received food. However, one in six people in West Darfur are severely food insecure and food continues to be cited as a priority especially outside of town. When asked internally displaced persons (IDPs) that have not returned say they are concerned about the lack of security. A significant increase in military and police presence together with a greater number of check-points has been reported.

On 18 May, unknown armed men attacked Geilo village, in Ag Geneina locality about 37 km northwest of Ag Geneina town, near the Chadian border. An inter-agency mission that visited Geilo on 24 May found out that five people were killed, and another eight injured, 40 farms burnt and about 1,850 people temporarily fled across the border into Chad. The conflict in Geilo started over a dispute between a group of nomads and a farming family in the area, which escalated into inter-communal fighting. The West Darfur State government deployed security forces to control the situation. The mission also found out that the generators used to irrigate the farms were looted during last week’s violence. In addition, 30 farm owners who crossed to Chad lost their crops as they were left unattended. Access to water is a major issue after three boreholes in the wadi were destroyed during the fighting and the water yard is not functioning. Since the January violence, the local school has not reopened and many school-going children remain in Chad.

On 19 May, protection sector monitoring teams visited Abuzar camp and observed that an estimated 2,000 residents of the camp’s 10,000 people were in the camp. The people displaced from the Abuzar camp have stated that they would like to return to Abuzar once security is restored. Water, food, shelter and non-food items (S/NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), hygienic kits, and health needs are the main needs of the affected people in the Abuzar camp. However, the water gap is most critical in the IDP gathering point in the Abuzar camp school. Each IDP household can access two jerricans of water, about 40 litres per day. This translates into an average of 8 litres per person per day (l/p/d), while the Sphere standards indicate that a minimum of 15 l/p/d is established practice. An estimated 9,360 people (1,872 households) reside at the gathering site.

Protection sector partners met with IDP community leaders representing people displaced from the Al Jabal area, currently sheltering at a gathering point near Abuzar camp. IDPs, originally from sector six in Al Jabal, expressed their unwillingness to return due to the security situation. However, 85 per cent of IDPs from sectors two and five have returned and are awaiting humanitarian support. There are 16 sectors in Al Jabal neighbourhood.

The local authorities in West Darfur have requested additional humanitarian and shelter assistance to facilitate the return of IDPs before the rainy season starts. During a tour of the conflict-affected parts of the town, humanitarian partners have observed that some IDPs have returned following the deployment of the Central Reserve Police. The findings of the visits indicate that shelter support is required urgently.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), there are about 151,300 people (an estimated 30,300 families) seeking shelter in Ag Geneina town and surrounding villages. Since the previous update, the number of IDPs decreased slightly as some displaced people returned home. Women and children are exposed to sexual, gender-based violence (SGBV) and other protection risks. There are also many female-headed households amongst the IDPs in Ag Geneina, with associated vulnerability and related protection and livelihoods needs.