Sudan: West Darfur Emergency Situation Report No. 03 As of 11 May 2021

This report is produced by OCHA Sudan in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by OCHA Sudan and covers the period from 4 to 11 May 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 17 May.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The security situation in Ag Geneina town remains tense and unpredictable

• Some of the 151,400 IDPs in and around Ag Geneina are returning home, but concerns about security are preventing the majority from leaving the gathering sites

• The top needs of the newly displaced people are food, non-food items, water, shelter, protection, health, and education

• Humanitarian organisations continue to scale up operations. As of 11 May, 124,400 people have been assisted

• About US$65 million is needed to meet the urgent lifesaving needs in West Darfur

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are no major changes regarding the overall security situation in Ag Geneina, West Darfur. It remains tense an unpredictable. There are no reports of violence over the past three weeks following the deployment of additional forces of Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Central Reserve Police (CRP). However, there are reports of an increasing number of criminal incidents, including cases of robberies and carjacking.

On 6 May, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that about 151,400 people (an estimated 30,300 families) are seeking shelter in Ag Geneina town and surrounding villages. IOM has revisited and verified the entire caseload across all displacement sites in and around Ag Geneina, and the latest figures were crosschecked with the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) data.

Since the last update, there has been an eight per cent decrease in displacement figures - including the decrease of 15,911 people across 23 gathering sites and an increase of 2,363 people at five sites - because of people returning to their homes.

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams have identified at least 18,622 people with additional vulnerabilities who need assistance and support. DTM teams also updated the casualty figures (upon further verification), with 339 people killed and 672 injured, whilst at least 20,858 people have lost personal belongings and livestock in the conflict.

The three main priority needs for the displaced people in Ag Geneina town are: 1) water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), 2) food and 3) shelter. In the villages surrounding Ag Geneina town, the three main priority needs for the displaced are: 1) food, 2) non-food items and 3) WASH services.

Earlier last week, local authorities with humanitarian partners visited Abuzar camp and Al Jabal neighbourhood, during which they interacted with returnees, while monitoring the deployment of security forces.

The protection sector and leaders representing the internally displaced persons (IDP) community visited the Krinding camps last week to assess the security situation, the presence of security forces and security posts, and the number of returnees. While the presence of returnees was not observed, the livestock market at the entrance of the camp was open and the Rapid Support Force (RSF) were present in the area. The situation in the camp was calm, but there have been reports of security incidents over the past few days. The RSF commander at Krinding said that they are going to increase the security posts from five to seven to cover all Krinding camps. Some IDP community leaders said that they returned to Krinding in March, but they had to leave again in April due to attacks.

Gender-based violence (GBV) sub-sector assessed the needs of returnee families in the Al Jabal neighbourhood. A few families have returned to their homes in Block 2 citing several reasons, including congestion in the gathering sites, a lack of basic services in Ag Geneina and the need to protect their remaining belongings. The returnees stated that most houses in Block 2 had their livestock and personal belongings looted or burnt. Women and girls said safety and security is a major concern and expressed fear of renewed attacks. They have limited their movement outside their homes due to physical safety concerns. The GBV sub-sector reported major gaps in terms of the availability of social workers and psychologists to provide Psychological First Aid (PFA) and Psychosocial Support (PSS) services to vulnerable women and girls, and GBV survivors.

Humanitarian organisations continue to scale up their operations in and around Ag Geneina. As of 11 May, food security sector partners finalised the April distribution of food assistance for 124,400 people in Ag Geneina. Currently, food distributions are starting in villages outside Ag Geneina, and on 10 May food distribution started in Muli village near Ag Geneina town.

During the reporting period, three people with confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the State Ministry of Health (SMoH), bringing the cumulative number of people with confirmed COVID-19 to 65, including 10 deaths. No COVID-19 cases were reported among the IDPs at the gathering sites in and outside Ag Geneina town. The registration of the priority target groups for COVID-19 vaccination, including medical/health staff, people with chronic diseases and over 60 years of age was completed and the training for medical staff was carried out.