Sudan: West Darfur Emergency Situation Report No. 02 As of 4 May 2021

This report is produced by OCHA Sudan in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by OCHA Sudan and covers the period from 27 April to 4 May 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 10 May.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The security situation in Ag Geneina town remains tense and unpredictable.

• The Jamarik market in Ag Geneina has been closed until further notice due to an increase in criminal incidents.

• In addition to the areas of Al Jabal, Abuzar and Krinding, security forces were deployed in Gokar and Muli villages near Ag Geneina.

• The top needs of the newly displaced people are food, non-food items, water, shelter, protection, health and education.

• Humanitarian organizations continue to scale up operations. As of 3 May, about 124,400 people have received food, and over 51,000 people accessed healthcare services in Ag Geneina locality.

• Over 30,000 people have access to at least 10 litres of safe water per day.

• About US$65 million is urgently needed to meet the urgent lifesaving needs of the displaced people in West Darfur.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The security situation in Ag Geneina town is tense and unpredictable, with criminal incidents reported frequently. On 28 April, Al Jamarik market in Ag Geneina was closed until further notice following the decision of the Executive Director of Ag Geneina locality. The decision came after an increase in criminal acts by armed groups and cases of killings inside the market. In the latest incident, on 27 April, one person was killed and two others were wounded at the market.

On 29 April, state authorities said the security situation in Ag Geneina, particularly the southern parts of the town, has improved and encouraged aid agencies to resume operations in those areas. The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) reported that there are 11 new gathering sites in addition to the 97 existing sites, with many people in those sites requiring assistance. Please see the sections below to see details about the response.

Humanitarian organizations highlighted the issue of security and safety for people displaced and aid workers. They raised their concerns about the lack of measures to protect assets and prevent the looting of humanitarian supplies. HAC will discuss these issues with members of the state security committee.

On 29 April, an inter-agency needs assessment was carried out in potential return areas in Al Jabal neighbourhood. A heavy presence of security forces in the area was observed. In addition to improved security, the provision of basic services, such as food, water, shelter and non-food items (NFIs) need to resume in this neighbourhood. The returnees also raised the need for psychosocial support for children. Community leaders are encouraging internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return home saying the security situation has improved. Direct observations, especially in newly established gathering sites, showed high psychological distress levels among IDP women and girls, overcrowding, and a lack of essential services such as water, health, shelter, and food. Protection, including gender-based violence (GBV), sexual harassment, and physical assault, were reported as top concerns in the IDP gathering sites and surrounding areas.

Whilst humanitarians are responding to the urgent needs there are shortages of funds which could lead to the suspension of support to several health facilities. The existing capacities are not sufficient to cope with the caseload. With the rainy season approaching, scaling up given current capacity limitations can prove to be a major challenge.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in the first four months of 2021 close to 237,000 people were displaced by conflict in Darfur - more than four times the 58,000 people displaced by conflict in 2020 - creating a significant increase in new needs.

Due to the political situation in neighbouring Chad, information available suggests a potential influx of Chadian refugees into North, Central, and West Darfur states. UNHCR has developed four response planning scenarios with a planning figure of -100,000 refugees.