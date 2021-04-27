Sudan: West Darfur Emergency Situation Report No. 01 As of 27 April 2021

This report is produced by OCHA Sudan in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It was issued by OCHA Sudan. It covers the period from 22 to 27 April 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 29 April.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The security situation in Ag Geneina town is tense.

• About 65,000 people have been newly displaced following violence in early April 2021 according to an inter-agency needs assessment mission in Ag Geneina.

• The top needs of the newly displaced population are food, non-food essential supplies, water and shelter and protection.

• Security and protection are the key concerns for the new internally displaced persons (IDPs). Close to 60 per cent of the new IDPs do not feel there is enough security in and around the gathering sites.

• More than 40 per cent of assessed gathering sites reported gender-based violence (GBV) cases.

• Humanitarian organizations continue to scale up operations; more than 92,000 people have received food.

• Identified needs require US$65 million to be fully implemented.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The security situation in Ag Geneina town is tense, with a high crime rate reported.

The Security and Defense Council of Sudan decided to deploy the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Chadian border to ensure safety and security. The troops are expected to arrive on 26 April in Ag Geneina. The joint Sudan-Chad border forces are currently present at the border.

There are security and safety concerns for the people affected and aid organizations. There have been some cases of humanitarian supplies of humanitarian organizations targeted by criminal elements outside Ag Geneina. There have also been reports of violence in the Krinding camps area over the past few days, with the details of those incidents to be yet to be confirmed. Humanitarian partners continue to advocate with the government authorities for ensuring the security and safety of civilians and humanitarian personnel that serve them.

On 23 April, inter-agency teams that carried out an Inter-Sector Rapid Needs Assessment in gathering points in Ag Geniena town that reported new arrivals since 3 April. issued a report on the findings of the assessment. The assessment took place on 19 April. Before the events of 3 April, there were 84 gathering sites around Ag Geneina town.

After the most recent incidents of violence, 47 sites reported newly arrived people – 13 sites were newly established, and 34 were old sites with new arrivals. The assessment covered all 47 new sites and 4 old gathering sites, totalling 51 locations. The inter-agency teams found about 65,400 people newly displaced and accommodated in the 47 sites.

The top needs of the newly displaced population are food, non-food essential supplies, access to water and shelter.

Security and protection are key concerns. Amongst the new IDPs, almost 60 per cent of them do not feel there is enough security, in and around the gathering sites. Three in ten people are concerned about further attacks and 30 per cent are concerned about intimidations, harassments, and threats. There have been reports of threats, including demanding money from women in exchange for not harming their children. More than 40 per cent of gathering sites reported case of gender-based violence (GBV). Sexual harassment/abuse is the most reported concern, with most respondents indicating that such abuses happen at the gathering site when collecting firewood, water or going to the market.

There are reports that men do not feel safe leaving the gathering sites. Also, 94 per cent of the assessment respondents indicate that security is the reason they cannot go back, while 4 per cent of respondents indicated that they have no reason not to go back home. These are likely people who live in neighbourhoods around Hay Al Jabal area who moved into gathering sites fearing they might be caught up in the fighting. There are reports that some people around these neighbourhoods have already returned to their homes.

Existing locations that had IDPs from the January 2021 displacement had received some form of assistance, before the last incident. IDPs displaced in existing gathering sites managed to share the limited resources that they were using when they were displaced in January.

Humanitarian partners are scaling response and resuming their operations in Ag Geneina town. Food distribution started on 18 April and by 26 April about 92,000 people (including those newly displaced in April and those displaced in January) received food rations. Mobile health facilities are largely operational, and their coverage is being reviewed to cater for the newly displaced. Several health facilities that had services disrupted have resumed services. Non-food items distribution started on 21 April and protection services, including GBV, are being ramped up in gathering sites. The inter-agency rapid needs assessment will be the basis for adjusting and scaling up the response.

According to IOM data, in less than four months of 2021 close to 237,00 people were displaced by conflict in Darfur, more than four times the 53,000 people who were conflict-displaced in all of 2020 creating a significant increase in new needs.

Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) partners need emergency funding to effectively respond to these new needs.