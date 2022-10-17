Sudan: Weekly Floods Round-up, No. 09 (17 October 2022)

The number of people affected by seasonal rains and flash floods across Sudan has remained constant at 349,000 since 26 September, according to the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organisations on the ground, and local authorities. At least 24,860 homes have been destroyed and 48,250 homes have been damaged in 16 out of the 18 states. The National Council for Civil Defence reports that 146 people died and 122 people were injured since the beginning of the rainy season in June.

The most affected states are South Darfur (79,937 people), Gedaref (64,685 people), Central Darfur (41,747), White Nile (34,357), and Kassala (25,890). The other affected states are Northern (18,046), West Darfur (17,354), River Nile (16,572), North Kordofan (15,235), Aj Jazirah (8,715), West Kordofan (6,030), South Kordofan (5,768), Sennar (5,379), and East Darfur (3,650), with more limited impact in Khartoum (2,741), and North Darfur (2,621).

People have reportedly lost over 4,800 heads of livestock, and over 12,100 feddans (about 5,100 hectares) of agricultural land have been affected by floods. This will exacerbate the already worrying levels of food insecurity people across the country face.

As of 16 October, the Nile water levels at Atbara (about 317 km north of Khartoum) and Ed Deim (about 550 km southeast of Khartoum), and Shendi, water stations were all above critical flood levels but below flooding risk levels, while the water level in the Khartoum station decreased to below the critical level but above the alert level.

The rainy season in Sudan usually starts in June and lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and ﬂooding observed between August and September. This year, the number of flood-affected people surpassed those affected in 2021 (about 314,500). Annually, an average of 388,600 people were affected by floods between 2017 and 2021.

This will be the last regular weekly flood round-up given that the number of people affected has not changed over the past three weeks.