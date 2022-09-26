Sudan: Weekly Floods Round-up, No. 08 (26 September 2022)

Seasonal rains and flash floods continue to affect thousands of people and inflict damage on property across Sudan. By 26 September, almost 349,000 people had been affected, according to the Government's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organisations on the ground, and local authorities. The rains and floods destroyed at least 24,860 homes and damaged another 48,250 in 16 of the 18 states. The National Council for Civil Defence reported that 146 people died and 122 people were injured since the beginning of the rainy season in June.

The most affected states are South Darfur (79,937 people), Gedaref (64,685 people), Central Darfur (41,747), White Nile (34,357), and Kassala (25,890). The other affected states are Northern (18,046), West Darfur (17,354),River Nile (16,572), North Kordofan (15,235), Aj Jazirah (8,715), West Kordofan (6,030), South Kordofan (5,768), Sennar (5,379), and East Darfur (3,650), with more limited impact in Khartoum (2,741), and North Darfur (2,621).

Reportedly, people have lost over 4,800 heads of livestock, and over 12,100 feddans (about 5,100 hectares) of agricultural land have been affected by floods, which will exacerbate the already worrying levels of food insecurity people across the country are facing.

According to the 2022 Sudan Emergency Response Plan (ERP), more than 460,000 people across the country could be affected by floods in 2022. Between 2017 and 2021, on average 388,600 people were affected by floods annually. This year, the number of flood-affected people has surpassed the number of people affected in 2021 (about 314,500).

According to the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) forecast for 20 - 27 September 2022, light rainfall (less than 50 mm) is expected over southern Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Nile water levels are below flooding risk levels at Atbara (about 317 km north of Khartoum) and Ed Deim water stations (about 550 km southeast of Khartoum). As of 24 September, the water levels are above the flooding risk level at Shandi (17.68 metres), and Khartoum water stations (16.94 metres).

The rainy season in Sudan usually starts in June and lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and ﬂooding observed between August and September. For more information on floods and updated figures of people affected and areas, as well as rainfall forecast and water levels at water stations on the Nile River please see the 2022 Floods Dashboard.