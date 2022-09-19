Sudan: Weekly Floods Round-up, No. 07 (19 September 2022)

Seasonal rains and flash floods have affected about 299,500 people as of 19 September, according to the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organiыations on the ground and local authorities. The rains and floods have destroyed at least 17,600 homes and damaged another 45,100 in 16 of the 18 states. The National Council for Civil Defence reported that 129 people died and 120 people were injured since the beginning of the rainy season in June.

The most affected states are Gedaref (64,685 people), Central Darfur (41,747), White Nile (34,357), South Darfur (30,677) and Kassala (25,890). The other affected states are Northern (18,046), West Darfur (17,354),River Nile (16,572), North Kordofan (15,235), Aj Jazirah (8,715), West Kordofan (6,030), South Kordofan (5,765), Sennar (5,379), and East Darfur (3,650), with more limited impact in Khartoum (2,741), and North Darfur (2,621).

Reportedly, people have lost over 4,100 heads of livestock, and over 12,100 feddans (about 5,100 hectares) of agricultural land have been affected by floods, which will exacerbate the already worrying levels of food insecurity people across the country are facing.

According to the 2022 Sudan Emergency Response Plan (ERP), more than 460,000 people across the country could be affected by floods in 2022. In 2021, about 314,500 people were affected across Sudan, while between 2017 and 2021 on average 388,600 people were affected annually.

According to the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) forecast for 20 -27 September 2022, light rainfall (less than 50 mm) is expected over southern Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Nile water levels mostly continued descending from flooding risk to critical or below critical levels. On 18 September, only at Ed Deim water station (about 550km southeast of Khartoum) the water level was recorded above the flooding risk level - at 12.51 metres. In Khartoum, the water level of the Nile River was recorded at 16.02 metres – slightly above the critical level. At Shandi and Atbara stations, the water levels were recorded at 16.70 metres and 14.85 metres respectively, which are both below the critical level.

The rainy season in Sudan usually starts in June and lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and ﬂooding observed between August and September. For more information on floods and updated figures of people affected and areas, as well as rainfall forecast and water levels at water stations on the Nile River please see the 2022 Floods Dashboard.