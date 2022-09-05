Sudan: Weekly Floods Round-up, No. 05 (5 September 2022)

Heavy rains and flash floods have affected about 279,000 people as of 4 September, according to the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organizations on the ground, and local authorities. The rains and floods have destroyed at least 16,400 homes and damaged another 42,200 in 16 out of the 18 states. The National Council for Civil Defence reported in the media that 112 people died and more than 115 people were injured since the beginning of the rainy season in June.

The most affected states are Gedaref (58,940 people), Central Darfur (41,750), White Nile (34,360), South Darfur (30,680), Kassala (25,890), Northern (18,050), River Nile (16,570), West Darfur (15,500), Aj Jazirah (8,700), West Kordofan (6,000), South Kordofan (5,770), Sennar (5,380), North Kordofan (5,310) and East Darfur (3,650), with more limited impact in Khartoum (1,300), and North Darfur (690).

People have lost over 2,150 heads of livestock, and over 12,100 feddans (about 5,100 hectares) of agricultural land have been affected by floods, which will exasperate the already worrying levels of food insecurity people across the country are facing.

According to the 2022 Sudan Emergency Response Plan (ERP), more than 460,000 people across the country could be affected by floods in 2022. In 2021, about 314,500 people were affected across Sudan, while between 2017 and 2021 on average 388,600 people were affected annually.

According to the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) forecast for 31 August – 6 September 2022, heavy (above 200 mm) and moderate (50-200 mm) rainfall are expected in some parts of southern Sudan. Light rainfall (less than 50 mm) is expected in central to eastern parts of Sudan.

The water levels along Nile and Atbara rivers are increasing, with the peak of the rainy season approaching. On 4 September, the water levels at Atbara and Ed Deim water stations were recorded at 15.84 meters and 12.31 meters respectively, exceeding flooding levels. In Shandi and Khartoum stations, the water levels were recorded at 17.27 and 16.26 meters respectively, which is above the critical level but below flooding levels. On 4 September, the Flood Committee of the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources warned citizens living on the banks of the Nile from north of Khartoum to Dongola and along the Atbara and Dinder rivers to take precautions in case of riverine flooding.

The rainy season in Sudan usually starts in June and lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and ﬂooding observed between August and September. For more information on floods and updated figures of people affected and areas, as well as rainfall forecast and water levels at water stations on the Nile River please see the 2022 Floods Dashboard.