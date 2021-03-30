Sudan Wash Sector Response Monitoring Report 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of fourth quarter of 2020, WASH partners responded to 1.1 million people with access to water supply, around 0.6 million with sanitation, and 2.87 million with hygiene interventions. The COVID 19 pandemic drove partners to focus on hygiene interventions like handwashing. The States with a concentration of the confliict-affected population received more attention from the partners than the other states. There was a gradual improvement in reporting by the HRP partners, and the sector also entertained reports by non-HRP partners.