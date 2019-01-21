Sudan: Voluntary Repatriation Dashboard - Sudanese refugee returnees from Chad as of 31 October 2018

UNHCR facilitated repatriation of Sudanese refugees from Chad to Sudan started in April 2018, after the signing of the Tripartite agreement in May 2017 between UNHCR and the Governments of the Sudan and Chad. Returnees have been assisted by UNHCR and COR with transportation, return packages, including core relief items and cash for shelter. Approximately 20,000 Sudanese refugees are reported to have spontaneously returned to Darfur since 2016. UNHCR and COR plan to verify up to 1,000 spontaneous return households by the end of 2018 and provide returnees with assistance.