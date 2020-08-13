Sudan: Violence in Port Sudan, Red Sea - Flash Update No.1

HIGHLIGHTS

Recent violence and intercommunal clashes since 9 August in Port Sudan, Red Sea State, have reportedly left more than 30 people dead and nearly 90 injured, according to preliminary data from humanitarians in the field.

Several people are reportedly displaced, and the death toll is expected to increase as more information becomes available.

The tensions between members of different tribes led the Red Sea's Government to declare a complete lockdown of the city, and the Transitional Government of Sudan to deploy troops to the area.

The violence and the movement restrictions pose significant challenges to humanitarians to assist people affected, including the newly displaced families.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tensions and violence continue to escalate in Port Sudan, Red Sea State, after new intercommunal clashes were reported on 12 August at noon, according to humanitarians in the field. At least 32 people have been reportedly killed and nearly 90 injured since the fighting started on 9 August. Some 20 per cent of the injured are reportedly in critical condition and the death toll is expected to increase as more information becomes available. During the four days of fighting, which include clashes with law enforcement officers, an unidentified number of houses and cars were burnt down in districts that witnessed violence, especially in the eastern part of the city. Although the numbers are still unconfirmed, some displacements have been reported, with people moving to host communities and also schools in the southern part of the city.

The curfew from 1700 to 0600 hours imposed by the State Government on 10 August was lately on 11 August extended to a round-the-clock curfew, restricting all movements in the city, including humanitarian workers. Only Government's emergency activities such as ambulances, water or electricity supply services are allowed in the city. The Transitional Government of Sudan deployed troops to Port Sudan and the Governor of Red Sea State appealed to the population strengthen the spirit of community in the city and maintain the peace, and informed that mediation talks are already taking place.

RESPONSE

Insecurity and movement restrictions are hampering humanitarian operations in Port Sudan. Despite the challenges, medical supplies have been provided by health partners to hospitals in the area to support the treatment of injured people.

Aid workers are meeting regularly and planning assessments in the area to respond to possible needs, especially among the displaced population.

Humanitarian organizations have prepositioned supplies on the ground to respond to the needs related to water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, health and education services.

For more information, please contact OCHA Sudan: Saviano Abreu, deabreuisidoro@un.org