Sudan: Unrest - Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF No. MDRSD030

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update informs on actions implemented since the launch of this operation which covered anticipated unrest. Following events from 25 October 2021, the National Society seeks the following:

To extend the operation timeframe by one month to accommodate the response phase of the operation based on the needs identified after the events on 25th October

To request for a second allocation of CHF 81,834 to support the response actions. The total reviewed budget would increase to CHF 230,089.

Following the above-mentioned changes, the new end date would be 28 February 2022, for the overall four months implementation timeframe. To note, this Operation update is only being issued now because of the communication challenges experienced in the country.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 25 October 2021, the Sudan Information Ministry reported that the Sudanese civilian-led government had been dissolved by the military. The civilian-led government came to power in August 2019, following the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir, and the country has been undergoing a transition process overseen by a joint civilian-military council known as the Sovereign Council. Its dissolution comes after an attempted coup on 21 September 2021 and persisting political tensions, characterised by ongoing demonstrations and protests in the country over recent months.

Large numbers of protestors have taken to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, as well as elsewhere in the country (mainly in River Nile, Gezzera, Gedaref, Red Sea, and North Kordofan). The last major protest took place on 17 November, with protests ongoing since then. The heavy presence of security forces and checkpoints have also been noticed in Khartoum and Omdurman, with intermittent closure of major roads and most of the bridges in the capital. There have been reports of 23 people killed and more than 200 people injured. Internet and phone services have also been disrupted, creating challenges with communication. The International Airport has reopened since Wednesday 27 October.

The evolving situation also comes as Sudan continues to deal with an economic crisis that has resulted in increasing inflation rates that have disproportionately affected the most vulnerable. Meanwhile, the Sudanese population is also managing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and needs generated by devastating flooding and the Tigray crisis in Ethiopia. The disruption caused by the current political situation threatens to worsen the humanitarian situation.