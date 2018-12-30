30 Dec 2018

Sudan - Unrest (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Dec 2018 View Original

Since 13 December, thousands of people have been taking part in protests in different parts of the country including in Khartoum and Omdurman.It is the first time that demonstrations take place in so many towns and even villages. In response, to the protests, the government has closed schools and universities and imposed emergency rule and night time curfews in several towns and cities. Violence has triggered several casualties, including. As of 30 December, schools and universities remain all closed in Sudan, with no announcements on when they will start again. The social networks are still not accessible and the internet access is limited. Strikes of medical doctors, pharmacies and journalists continue.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.