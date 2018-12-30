Sudan - Unrest (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 December 2018)

Since 13 December, thousands of people have been taking part in protests in different parts of the country including in Khartoum and Omdurman.It is the first time that demonstrations take place in so many towns and even villages. In response, to the protests, the government has closed schools and universities and imposed emergency rule and night time curfews in several towns and cities. Violence has triggered several casualties, including. As of 30 December, schools and universities remain all closed in Sudan, with no announcements on when they will start again. The social networks are still not accessible and the internet access is limited. Strikes of medical doctors, pharmacies and journalists continue.