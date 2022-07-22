Sudan - Tribal conflict in Blue Nile State, update (DG ECHO and partners, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2022)

The communal conflict in Blue Nile state has led to at least 97 deaths, according to the latest update from the Federal Ministry of Health.

There are an estimate of 14,000 IDPs in Damazine town, with further displaced populations in Roseires and Geisan (estimated at 1,500 IDPs). An additional 4,000 people are seeking shelter and assistance in Sennar state.

Local authorities together with WHO and Sudanese Red Crescent Society have conducted an initial assessment of needs and an inter-agency mission is planned to Roseires on 22 July.

Humanitarian partners continue to provide the displaced and affected people with assistance, including trauma and emergency health kits, shelter, non-food items, water supply and food assistance. The field capacity of Damazine hospital needs urgent expansion to cope with the growing caseload.