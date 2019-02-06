06 Feb 2019

Sudan transfers 1400 Ethiopian refugee to camp in Gedaref

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 06 Feb 2019 View Original

February 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - 1400 Ethiopian refugee have been transferred from Basonda and Al-Fazra areas to Al-Shagarab camp to complete their applications for refugee status in Sudan, said officials in Basonda locality of Gedaref State

According to the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC), Commissioner Osman Mohamed Ahmed said the refugees have been transferred to Al-Shagarab camp under the supervision of the security committee and the Ethiopian consulate in Gedaref.

He pointed out that the refugees have entered Sudan last month following ethnic clashes between Amhara and Tigray.

Ahmed added that 98 refugees have been repatriated to Ethiopia, saying the government of Gedaref State has exerted huge efforts to provide the necessary services to the refugees.

He stressed that the security situation at the border localities with Ethiopia is stable.

The Ethiopian government on Sunday said frustrated by the failure of the Sudanese authorities to curb the continued arms smuggling into Ethiopia through its border and warned it may negatively impact bilateral relations.

According to statistics of the Sudanese Commission of Refugees, Sudan is hosting around 2 million refugees from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Chad, Somalia, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

The United Nations says Sudan hosts 110,000 Eritrean refugees, 400,000 South Sudanese refugees and more than 100,000 Syrian refugees.

In addition, some 500,000 South Sudanese who stayed in Sudan following the separation are also in need of humanitarian assistance according to the UN.

(ST)

