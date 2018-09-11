Sudan: Submission to the United Nations Human Rights Committee: 124th Session, 8 October - 2 November 2018

Introduction

Amnesty International submits this briefing to the United Nations Human Rights Committee (the Committee) ahead of its examination, in September 2018, of Sudan’s fifth periodic report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (the Covenant or ICCPR). The submission highlights Amnesty International’s concerns in Sudan in relation to several questions on the Committee’s List of Issues to be taken up in connection with its consideration of the state report.

Amnesty International remains concerned at Sudan’s failure to comply with its obligations under the Covenant, particularly in relation to the right to life - unlawful killings and attacks against civilians in conflict-affected areas (arts. 6 and 7); arbitrary arrests and detentions under the National Security Act; the situation of internally displaced persons (art. 9); discrimination and violence against women and girls (art. 3); undue restrictions on the rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion (art. 18), freedom of expression (art. 19), and the rights to peaceful assembly and association (arts. 21 and 22).

A dire humanitarian situation continues in South Kordofan and Blue Nile. While a unilateral ceasefire was extended, the peace process remained stalled. In early February 2018, the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) mediation suspended Sudan peace talks between Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) Al-Hilu and Government of Sudan (GoS) indefinitely. SPLM-N, Al-Hilu extended its unilateral ceasefire for four months in the Two Areas on 30 January. On 28 March, the GoS extended the unilateral ceasefire for three months and another six months in July 2018.

This briefing draws on Amnesty International’s ongoing research on Sudan; it is not an exhaustive account of the organization’s human rights concerns in the country.