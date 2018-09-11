11 Sep 2018

Sudan: Submission to the United Nations Human Rights Committee: 124th Session, 8 October - 2 November 2018

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 11 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (772.48 KB)

Introduction

Amnesty International submits this briefing to the United Nations Human Rights Committee (the Committee) ahead of its examination, in September 2018, of Sudan’s fifth periodic report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (the Covenant or ICCPR). The submission highlights Amnesty International’s concerns in Sudan in relation to several questions on the Committee’s List of Issues to be taken up in connection with its consideration of the state report.

Amnesty International remains concerned at Sudan’s failure to comply with its obligations under the Covenant, particularly in relation to the right to life - unlawful killings and attacks against civilians in conflict-affected areas (arts. 6 and 7); arbitrary arrests and detentions under the National Security Act; the situation of internally displaced persons (art. 9); discrimination and violence against women and girls (art. 3); undue restrictions on the rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion (art. 18), freedom of expression (art. 19), and the rights to peaceful assembly and association (arts. 21 and 22).

A dire humanitarian situation continues in South Kordofan and Blue Nile. While a unilateral ceasefire was extended, the peace process remained stalled. In early February 2018, the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) mediation suspended Sudan peace talks between Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) Al-Hilu and Government of Sudan (GoS) indefinitely. SPLM-N, Al-Hilu extended its unilateral ceasefire for four months in the Two Areas on 30 January. On 28 March, the GoS extended the unilateral ceasefire for three months and another six months in July 2018.

This briefing draws on Amnesty International’s ongoing research on Sudan; it is not an exhaustive account of the organization’s human rights concerns in the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.