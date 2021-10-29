Sudan: Statement by the High Representative Josep Borrell prior to the announced peaceful demonstrations

The military coup of Monday 25 October has sparked massive and growing protests that have been met with violence. In anticipation of the announced peaceful demonstrations next Saturday 30 October, we call upon all military and police forces to exercise restraint and treat demonstrators and journalists with due respect.

The EU also repeats the call for the immediate release of all political detainees since the military coup and to respect their physical integrity and human rights.

An immediate return to the path of civilian led transition to democracy remains the one and only road to freedom, peace and justice for all Sudanese. A dialogue between all parties is needed to that end. We stand ready to support that dialogue and continue the support for the civilian-led transition.

Peter STANO

Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

+32 (0)460 75 45 53

Gesine KNOLLE

Press Officer for International Cooperation and Development

+32 (0)2 29 54323

+32 (0)460 754 323