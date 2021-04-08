Sudan
Sudan – State of emergency declared in West Darfur (UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 April 2021)
- On 5 April, the state of emergency was declared for the State of West Darfur in Sudan, following clashes between Masalit and Arab communities killing reportedly 132 persons. About 3,800 people have fled their homes to nearby mosques and public buildings. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have been deployed to resolve the dispute and to confiscate illegal weapons.
- The markets remain closed and humanitarian flights are cancelled until the security situation improves. According to partners on the ground, roads in and out of Ag Geneina are blocked. As Ag Geneina town is a regional hub for aid delivery, this suspension of humanitarian operations will have repercussions across the whole West Darfur State.
- The conflict between the Masalit and the Arab communities started in mid-January and led to the displacement of over 109,000 people. Most IDPs are sheltering in schools and health facilities in Ag Geneina town. An estimated 10,000 IDPs are still displaced in four villages outside of the town.