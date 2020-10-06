Sudan, SPLM-N al-Hilu to resume peace talks in October

October 5, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement will resume negotiations during the third week of October.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Juba by the Chief Mediator Tut Gatluak. But he did not specify the date for the resumption of negotiations.

Gatluak said that the mediation officially handed over the peace agreement with the armed groups to the government of Sudan.

Also, he disclosed that the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the SLM- Minni Minnawi would undertake a regional and international tour to draw support for the peace implementation process.

The tour is expected to include a number of countries in the region, including Gulf countries.

Gatluak also thanked all the heads and representatives of the countries that participated in the final ceremony to sign the Comprehensive Peace in Juba.

The Sudanese Prime Minister and the SPLM-N leader Abdel Aziz al-Hilu agreed last month to resume negotiations after informal discussions on the separation of the state and religion.

Also, the ruling political coalition FFC will hold a meeting with the SPLM-N al-Hilu within a week to discuss the place of the religion in a democratic Sudan.

In a related development, during a meeting with the U.S. envoy to Sudan in Khartoum Donald Booth, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok renewed his government’s determination to reach a peace agreement with the SPLM-N al-Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdel Wahid al-Nur.

Hamdok thanked Booth for the support of the United States and the Troika countries to the peace process in Sudan, and for his participation in the ceremony celebrating the final signing of the Sudan Peace Agreement in Juba.

