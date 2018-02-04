Sudan, SPLM-N al-Hilu fail to reach cessation of hostilities deal

February 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al Hilu) have failed to reach a cessation of hostilities agreement.

The African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) "has adjourned the negotiations and will reconvene the parties at a later date to continue the talks," says a statement released by the mediation on Sunday morning in Addis Ababa.

The mediation, which opted this time for Kissinger’s step-by-step approach, delinked the ceasefire and the humanitarian access and focused at this round only on the cessation of hostilities agreement.

However, the difference between the negotiating parties emerged when Khartoum proposed that the cessation of hostilities be a step towards a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian access, a position developed during the past rounds of talks with the unified SPLM-N.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu says they want this agreement to be limited to the security arrangement, pointing they are not ready for the political process. Also, on the humanitarian issue, they reiterated that they want the emergency relief to be delivered from outside Sudan.

However, the two delegations have reiterated their commitment to reaching a durable peace and will maintain the goodwill and sustain the cessation of hostilities in the Two Areas.

"The Parties resolve to continue to explore ways of addressing the outstanding issues to enable them to conclude their negotiations successfully," further said the AUHIP.

