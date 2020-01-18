18 Jan 2020

Sudan, SPLM-N Agar conclude talks on political issues ahead of peace deal

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 17 Jan 2020 View Original

January 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government and SPLM-N Agar negotiating delegations Friday said they conclude talks on the political agenda and will resume talks on the last item, security arrangements, very soon.

The government and the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar are holding separate talks on the conflict in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan as the other SPLM-N group led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu declined to form a joint negotiating team with them.

The SPLM-N Agar calls for a large autonomy for the Two Areas while the movement led by al-Hilu demands a secular state in Sudan.

The two teams - headed by Chams al-Din Kabbashi for the government and Yasir Arman for the SPLM-N Agar- concluded a negotiation session on Friday evening on the political file, said a statement released in Khartoum by the Sovereign Council.

According to the statement, Khabbashi said the two parties ended the discussion on the political file and pointed out that joint committees began implementing the agreed humanitarian assistance.

He further announced, "the start of the discussion on the framework agreement related to security arrangements in the coming days" added the statement.

The two sides previously signed a humanitarian cessation of hostilities. Also, the SPLM-N Agar announced the arrival of WFP assessment team to the areas under its control.

For his part, Yasir Arman said that the parties’ determination to achieve peace is irreversible.

"The two sides are resolved to reach a comprehensive and speedy peace that completes the revolution," he further stressed.

He said the peace agreement with the government will be within the framework of a unified Sudan and it should produce new mechanisms that take into account the specificity of the Two Areas.

An inclusive peace deal between the government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front will be signed once all the other tracks reach agreements with the government on their issues.

(ST)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.