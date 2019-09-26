26 Sep 2019

Sudan: South Sudanese Refugee Response - Population & Operational Update (1 – 31 August 2019)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2019
Heavy rain and floods affecting White Nile State operations, with at least 700 refugee households affected.

Lowest number of arrivals since the beginning of the year.

Access to safe water expanded in North Darfur will reduce host community tensions and risk of waterborne disease

Population Update

LOWEST NEW ARRIVALS IN AUGUST – August saw the lowest number of South Sudanese refugees arriving in Sudan so far in 2019, with 316 refugees arriving in Sudan, bringing the total number of new arrivals to 15,074. Arrival rates have steadily decreased regionally as well.
However, the South Sudanese refugee situation continues to be the largest refugee situation in Africa.

Operational Update

HEAVY RAIN AND FLOODS HEAVILY AFFECTED REFUGEES: Heavy rains and floods during August affected over 346,000 people in Sudan, and have rendered some parts of the country inaccessible due to washed out roads. Refugee locations in White Nile, East Darfur, Khartoum, Kassala, Gedaref and South Darfur have been affected. Refugee camps in East Darfur and White Nile suffered damages to shelters and camp buildings. By the end of August, the access to seven refugee camps in White Nile, namely Al Jameya, Khor Al Warel, Um Sangor, Al Redis 1 and 2, El Kashafa, and Jouri, was very limited. It is estimated that around 700 refugee households, comprising approximately 2,121 individuals, were affected by the flood in the region.

VECTOR CONTROL ACTIVITIES UNDERWAY IN REFUGEE CAMPS IN EAST DARFUR: WHO, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), began vector control activities in Kario and Al Nimir camps aimed at reducing disease transmission common during the rainy season, especially malaria and diarrhea. This campaign will benefit more than 38,800 refugees living in the camps by mitigating disease outbreaks and risks associated with stagnant water and the presence of flies, mosquitoes and other vectors.

