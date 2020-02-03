Sudan: South Sudanese Refugee Response (December 2019)
Nearly 50 per cent of new refugees arrived through East Darfur in 2019
Winterization campaign brings blankets and other basic items to refugees in Khartoum Open Areas
Cash transfers allow refugees to rent land and start businesses in East Darfur
Population Update
- REFUGEE ARRIVALS DECREASE AT THE END OF THE YEAR – Total new arrivals of South Sudanese refugees to Sudan in December was 577, bringing the total number of new arrivals in 2019 to 18,645. Among the new arrivals, more than 49 per cent arrived through East Darfur, 20 per cent through West Kordofan, 13 per cent through South Kordofan, followed by South Darfur and White Nile States. This represents a reduced influx as compared to 2018, with 33,117 new arrivals recorded. The total number of South Sudanese refugee arrivals projected by end of 2020 is 20,000 individuals.
Operational Update
NON-FOOD ITEMS (NFI) WINTERIZATION CAMPAIGN KICK-STARTS IN KHARTOUM ‘OPEN AREAS’: UNHCR in partnership with the Government’s Commission for Refugees (COR) and Care International Switzerland (CIS) started an NFI winterization campaign that reached by its end in January 11,225 refugee households (around 44,900 individuals) and 603 host communities households (around 2,412 individuals) in Jabal Aulya (Bantiu and Dar Es Salam 7 and 8), Um Badda (Naivasha, John Madit and Angola) and Sharq El Nile (Takamol, Haj Yousef Barak 3 and 4, and Shigla 39). Kitchen sets, jerry cans, blankets, plastic sheets and soap were distributed to extremely vulnerable South Sudanese refugees living in the ‘Open Areas’ in Khartoum to cover some basic needs to survive the cold months in Sudan, which generally last from December to February. The biometric verification Global Distribution Tool (GDT) was used in all locations to update the files of the registered refugees, for instance, updating identified special needs.
CASH TRANSFERS ALLOW REFUGEES TO RENT LAND AND START THEIR BUSINESSES IN EAST DARFUR: In 2019, WFP’s cash-based transfers to all South Sudanese refugees living in Al Nimir refugee camp (home to more than 12,800 refugees in East Darfur State), enabled an estimated 375 refugee farmers to rent land and farm their own crops by providing them with the capital they need to purchase the inputs they need and fund land access. Previously, most refugees in the camp were only able to work as labourers on host community farms. UNHCR is discussing with a private sector company how to include the refugee production of peanuts in the already existing host-community value chain.
FIRE PREVENTION AND RESPONSE TRAININGS CARRIED OUT IN EAST DAFUR: The Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) conducted trainings on fire prevention and response in Al Nimir and Kario refugee camps and El Ferdous settlement, home to 48,623 South Sudanese refugees, in East Darfur State. Around 130 refugee women and men and 15 members of the host community participated in these trainings. The participants were selected based on their living location in the camps and settlement so that each participant could relay his/her learned knowledge to other refugees within their respective zones. Some teachers were also selected for the training to ensure the messages were disseminated among students as many of the previous fire incidents occurred when the children were left alone at home. At the end of each training, the participants were requested to come up with recommendations on what could be further done by the refugees and organizations present in the camps in order to reduce the fire outbreaks to a minimum.