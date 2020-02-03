Sudan: South Sudanese Refugee Response (December 2019)

Nearly 50 per cent of new refugees arrived through East Darfur in 2019

Winterization campaign brings blankets and other basic items to refugees in Khartoum Open Areas

Cash transfers allow refugees to rent land and start businesses in East Darfur

Population Update

REFUGEE ARRIVALS DECREASE AT THE END OF THE YEAR – Total new arrivals of South Sudanese refugees to Sudan in December was 577, bringing the total number of new arrivals in 2019 to 18,645. Among the new arrivals, more than 49 per cent arrived through East Darfur, 20 per cent through West Kordofan, 13 per cent through South Kordofan, followed by South Darfur and White Nile States. This represents a reduced influx as compared to 2018, with 33,117 new arrivals recorded. The total number of South Sudanese refugee arrivals projected by end of 2020 is 20,000 individuals.

Operational Update