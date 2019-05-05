Sudan: South Sudanese Refugee Response - 2018 Year-end Funding Allocation Report

• Total budget request for 2018 under the revised South Sudan Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP): $294.8 M

• Total funding received by partners in 20181 : $92.5 M

• Total funding gap in 2018: $232.2 M

This report is based on inputs provided by operational partners on how funding received for South Sudanese refugee response was allocated by state and sector in 2018. Inputs were collected for $86.2 M of total funding used to support the assistance needs of over 494,000 registered or targeted refugees and their host communities.

Summary of key findings:

• Nutrition, protection and WASH were among the highest funded sectors countrywide, in proportion to budget requirements and assessment needs. The bulk of this funding was allocated to procurement of nutrition products and supplies, biometric registration activities and WASH infrastructure.

• Health, livelihoods (with environment) and emergency shelter and non-food items (ES/NFI) were among the lowest funded sectors countrywide, in proportion to budget requirements and assessed needs.

• Large self-settlements were the highest funded, as compared to proportion of registered or targeted populations living in these sites (including: El Ferdous, East Darfur; Bielel IDP camp settlement and El Radom, South Darfur; El Meiram and Kharasana, West Kordofan; and El Leri West, South Kordofan). Smaller, out-of-camp locations were the lowest funded. Camp locations were funded in proportion to camp population size in White Nile and East Darfur States.

• East Darfur State was the highest funded, with 50 per cent of assistance needs funded, while Khartoum’s ‘Open Areas’ was the lowest funded, with just 14 per cent of assistance needs funded.