Sudan: South Sudan Regional RRP 2019 Mid Year Report - January - June 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A slower, although steady rate of new arrivals was observed in 2019. As of 30 June, a total of 13,875 South Sudanese refugees arrived in Sudan, with East Darfur and West Kordofan States receiving the largest flows. The roll-out of biometric registration across the response has allowed for increasingly precise population figures. The total number of refugees as of mid-year stands at 855,962 individuals, with over 49 per cent registered, of which 44 percent are biometrically registered. The largest number of unregistered South Sudanese refugees are in Khartoum.

Inter-agency partners’ capacity to respond to refugee needs in Sudan continues to be stretched by a critical funding gap of over 90 per cent. The situation is further aggravated by Sudan’s ongoing economic challenges, including fuel and cash shortages, which have slowed response implementation and the delivery of goods and services. The already weak purchasing power of refugees has increased their reliance on humanitarian assistance, with over 90 per cent of South Sudanese refugees unable to afford the local food basket.

Sudan’s overall security situation deteriorated in June, with reports of increased violence and criminality, including sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), particularly in Khartoum but also in other States hosting refugees. A fiveweek nationwide internet shutdown also began on 3 June, with nearly 50 per cent of response partners without internet access. Distribution activities were also delayed in May and June in many locations due to the security situation.

Rising tensions with host communities has introduced new protection concerns, with an increased risk of violence targeting refugee communities. In June, several host community attacks on South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum led to a new displacement of an estimated 7,000 refugees who fled to Bantiu ‘Open Area’ settlement in Khartoum and to Um Sangour camp in White Nile State. Refugees in other ‘Open Areas’ in Khartoum also reported tensions with the host communities. Newly displaced refugees in Bantiu ‘Open Area’ were supported with NFIs, registration, and protection assistance. More than 1,500 refugees who fled to White Nile State were registered and received emergency food and NFI assistance.

Host communities are also struggling under Sudan’s economic situation and there have been instances where they have disrupted response activities and requested compensation for access to refugee areas. For example, refugee relocations from Khor Al Waral camp to the new camp at Al Jamey’a in White Nile State have been blocked by the host community since May over requests for compensation for land usage and camp access. Host communities have also blocked latrine construction and desludging activities in Um Sangour, Al Redis and Al Jamey’a camps witnessed an increase in robberies in refugee camps targeting lighting and water supply equipment. The host community in El Amira, in El Leri locality, have stopped the Government of Sudan’s Commission for Refugees (COR) from accessing the reception centre demanding support in rehabilitating their water supply system. UNHCR and COR are engaged with local authorities and stakeholders to mitigate these tensions.

Despite some progress made in 2019, significant gaps remain. Over 50 per cent of children remain out of school; water availability and latrine coverage are below standards; inconsistent access to health services and critical medicines shortages persist. Refugees continue to suffer chronic and acute food insecurity, with critical malnutrition rates in many camps and settlements. These issues are compounded by a limited access to livelihoods with knockon effects including high rates of child labour, early marriage, and other protection risks.