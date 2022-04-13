Sudan: South Kordofan State Profile (Updated March 2022)

Background

South Kordofan lies in the southern part of Sudan, bordering South Sudan’s Unity and Upper Nile states. Fighting between government forces and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) erupted in the state in June 2011, driving internal displacement as well as refugees into South Sudan. Sporadic fighting continued until 2016. Since the 25 October 2021 military coup, there have been reports of military movements in readiness for any aggression. Access in government and SPLM-N controlled areas of the state improved significantly following unilateral ceasefire declarations, as well as the announcement of new travel procedures in October 2019. Humanitarian flights are now scheduled between Kadugli and Kauda. An interagency mission was also permitted to enclaves controlled by SPLM-N by road in May 2021 for the first time since 2011. However, the situation has changed significantly following the military coup. A committee was established by the Governor of the State on 21 November 2021 to evaluate the performance of national and international organizations. So far, there are no new procedures however, local authorities have reverted to the procedures that were operational in 2018. About 897,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, vulnerable residents and refugees need humanitarian assistance in South Kordofan, according to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). Tribal clashes in May and July 2020 led to the loss of lives, displacements and destruction of properties including humanitarian assets. In 2021, tribal conflict increased in the eastern corridor localities of Abu Jubayhah, Ghadeer and Talawdi, leading to the displacement of over 13,000 people. Prospects for conflict remain high due to ongoing mobilization of different communities as well as state and non-state armed actors. The increase in influence of SPLM-N faction led by Malik Agar in the state is likely to increase tensions between Government forces and SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz Al Hilu.

Humanitarian overview

Conflict, food insecurity, and the availability of basic services are the main drivers of humanitarian needs in South Kordofan. Most IDPs in the state live within host communities. Conflict had impacted livelihoods (South Kordofan continues to face high levels of food insecurity) as well as the availability of services such as education, clean water, and healthcare. Crossline humanitarian access to SPLM-N controlled areas resumed in 2021, after more than ten years of isolation. There has been notable progress to open humanitarian corridors to deliver life-saving and life-sustaining assistance however, this has declined following military coup. The commitment of the Government of Sudan to the peace talks in Juba with the SPLM-N Al-Hilu remains uncertain with the resignation of the Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdouk, on 2 January 2022. Population movements and market access between SPLM-N and government-controlled areas continues. However, there have been tensions due to increased attack of traders and trucks by armed gangs along the road from Kadugli to neighbouring markets. The SPLMN Al-Hilu has not announced a ceasefire in the state and released a statement condemning the military coup of 25 October 2021. The development of the Two Areas Operational Plan provides a platform to address high level of vulnerabilities in SPLM-N controlled areas.