Sudan: South Darfur State Profile (Updated March 2022)

Background

South Darfur State is in the southwest of Sudan and borders North, Central and East Darfur states, as well as South Sudan and the Central African Republic. South Darfur is the most populous Darfur state, the state with the highest number of people in need, and highest number and concentration of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Humanitarian overview

The economic crisis, food insecurity and conflict are the main drivers of humanitarian need in South Darfur. Some 1.7 million people need humanitarian assistance in South Darfur in 2022, of which 776,000 million are vulnerable residents, and 687,000 are IDPs, according to the 2022 (HNO). The number of people in need has increased significantly from 2020. Conflict between the Government and armed movements, and subnational violence are the main causes of displacement. There are about 53,800 refugees and asylum seekers hosted in the state as of September 2021 (UNHCR).