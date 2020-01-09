Sudan Situation Report, 9 Jan 2020

FLASH UPDATE

Humanitarian Response in Geneina, West Darfur

Humanitarian partners continue to assist people affected by inter-communal conflict between Massalit and Arab tribesmen in and around El Geneina town, state capital of West Darfur. According to media reports, Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk said in a press statement that the two parties committed to a cessation of hostilities, non-aggression, and keeping peace and stability in the area.

Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and partners estimate that about 40,000 people have been displaced, including 32,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from three IDP camps (Krinding 1, Krinding 2, and Al Sultan IDP camps). In addition, UNHCR reports that thousands have crossed the border into Chad, seeking refuge in villages near the border with Sudan. Assistance being provided includes food, health, NFIs, nutrition, WASH and protection services.

HIGHLIGHTS