Sudan Situation Report, 9 Apr 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 8 April 2020, 14 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were reported in Sudan, including local transmissions

Medical supply chain likely to be affected by COVID19 prevention measures

Local organizations are helping combat the spread of COVID-19 through on-going initiatives in Sudan

UNFPA examines unique impact of COVID-19 on women

7.6 million people in Sudan received humanitarian assistance in 2019

To date, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) confirms 14 cases of COVID-19 in Sudan. Nine of the 12 cases are people who came from abroad; four cases are by local transmission—people who came into contact with confirmed cases—while one of the new cases had no known travel history or contact with an infected person, however, investigations are on-going.

FMoH urges all people in Sudan to take precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by regularly washing hands for at least 20 seconds, social distancing (staying at home), and respecting the curfew hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.